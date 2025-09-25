Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

NEW YORK
Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

Emine Erdoğan, Türkiye’s first lady and chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, called for urgent global action to protect children from cancer and its devastating effects, particularly in conflict zones, during an event at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

Speaking during the side event at the 4th High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseasese, Erdoğan highlighted the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, which aims to raise the worldwide survival rate for childhood cancer to at least 60 percent by 2030.

“Türkiye is proud to be among the countries supporting this project,” she said.

Erdoğan stressed the disproportionate impact on children in different parts of the world.

While survival rates reach around 80 percent in high-income countries, they drop to as low as 5 percent in low-income nations and even lower in conflict zones.

“Every child deserves equal hope for life,” Erdoğan pointed out.

She also noted Türkiye’s progress in pediatric oncology, with rising survival rates for leukemia, lymphomas and nervous system tumors, emphasizing the need for these outcomes to be accessible to all children.

In a seamless transition to environmental concerns, Erdoğan also made a speech at the opening of the “Zero Waste Blue—Drop by Drop” exhibition in New York.

“Unfortunately, we are in a very dark period where water can be used as a tool of genocide. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has targeted Gaza’s water infrastructure in its attacks. 85 percent of pipelines, treatment plants, wells and related systems are unusable,” Erdoğan said.

The exhibition, organized under Erdoğan’s patronage by Türkiye’s Environment Ministry, showcased visual and digital works highlighting the importance of water and promoted Türkiye’s Zero Waste Blue initiative, which has removed 285,000 tons of marine litter from its coasts.

Erdoğan highlighted progress since Türkiye launched the Zero Waste initiative in 2017, including the U.N.’s declaration of March 30 as International Zero Waste Day.

“Fortunately, Zero Waste is now a global movement,” she said.

 

Emine Erdoğan , UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

    Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

  2. Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

    Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

  3. Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

    Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

  4. Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

    Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

  5. Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case

    Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case
Recommended
Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
Authorities crack down on citizenship fraud network

Authorities crack down on citizenship fraud network
Iconic statues placed across Antalya for film festival

Iconic statues placed across Antalya for film festival
Turkish student wins ‘Nobel of Water’ with AI-powered leak detection system

Turkish student wins ‘Nobel of Water’ with AI-powered leak detection system
Natural fault barrier averts major Sındırgı quake, says expert

Natural fault barrier averts major Sındırgı quake, says expert
Erdoğan wraps up US visit after UN address, key meetings

Erdoğan wraps up US visit after UN address, key meetings
Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza, Ukraine, F-35 in White House meeting

Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza, Ukraine, F-35 in White House meeting
WORLD Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza war, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and China, citing “uncertain and challenging times” as a reason to deepen bilateral ties.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿