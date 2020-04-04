Turkish firm announces new product for virus treatment

  • April 04 2020 11:14:00

ANKARA
A leading Turkish pharmaceutical firm announced on April 3 that it had successfully made a product "observed to be able to give positive results" in the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

"According to the research results, we produced the first batch of our product that was observed to give positive results in the treatment and we presented it to our Health Ministry," Abdi Ibrahim said on Twitter.

"We will produce this product throughout the year and donate all of it to the service of Turkish medicine," it added.

Abdi Ibrahim also thanked doctors, pharmacists, nurses and all health care personnel.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

