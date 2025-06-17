Turkish films featured at 27th Shanghai International Film Festival

Turkish films featured at 27th Shanghai International Film Festival

ISTANBUL
Two films supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry are representing the country in the “Asian New Talents” competition section of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

 

According to a statement from the ministry, “Kanto,” directed by Ensar Altay, made its world premiere at the festival. The second film, “Sahibinden Satılık Rahmet,” co-written and co-directed by Emre Sert and Gözde Yetişkin, will also premiere as part of the same section.

 

“Kanto” marks Altay’s first foray into fiction after gaining recognition for his documentary work. The film centers on the mysterious disappearance of an elderly woman and the silence it evokes among those around her. Its cast includes Didem İnselel, Sinan Albayrak, Ece Bağcı, Yıldız Kültür and Züleyha Yıldız. Previously, “Kanto” was selected for the Cinelink Work in Progress section at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

 

“Sahibinden Satılık Rahmet," on the other hand, humorously depicts the extraordinary events that unfold in the village of Yenice in the Çankırı province after a meteorite strike. Sert and Yetişkin, who co-wrote the script, also share directing duties.

 

This year’s festival also features a special section dedicated to Türkiye. Under the “Focus on Türkiye” banner, four films will be screened: “Adresi Olmayan Ev” The House with No Address) by Hatice Aşkın, “Tavşan İmparatorluğu” (Empire of the Rabbits) by Seyfettin Tokmak, “Hakkı” by Hikmet Kerem Özcan’ and “Gündüz Apollon Gece Athena” (Apollo by Day Athena by Night) by Emine Yıldırım.

 

The selection aims to highlight the thematic diversity and distinctive storytelling of a new generation of Turkish filmmakers to international audiences.

 

Türkiye will also be represented at the Shanghai International Film & TV Market, set to take place from June 21 to 25. The Turkish stand will serve as a meeting point for international producers, distributors, directors, sales agents and film professionals with their Turkish counterparts. The platform is expected to foster co-production and distribution opportunities.

