Turkish scientist elected to United Nations' AI panel

ANKARA

A photo of Professor Melahat Bilge Demirköz from the Turkish Academy of Sciences [TÜBA] website.

Professor Melahat Bilge Demirköz was elected to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

“The inclusion of a scientist from Türkiye in this important panel, established to provide scientific and impartial assessments on the governance, risks and potential of artificial intelligence, is a concrete demonstration of the importance Türkiye attaches to the efforts in this field on multilateral platforms, particularly the U.N.,” read a statement issued by the ministry on Feb. 13.

It added that Türkiye will continue to contribute to international artificial intelligence governance efforts within the framework of an inclusive and innovative approach.

Demirköz is a professor of physics at Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) and the director of ODTÜ's IVMER, which specializes in measuring, simulating and analyzing the space radiation environment, the latter using AI models. Demirköz was proposed to the panel by Türkiye and elected at the U.N. General Assembly in early February.

The Independent International Scientific Panel on AI serves as the first global scientific body on artificial intelligence, bringing together leading experts to assess how AI is transforming lives.

The panel includes 40 members from 37 countries. It will introduce its first report on the use of AI on civilian and military domains and the risks and opportunities it can create in July 2026.