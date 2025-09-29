Turkish exporters target Brazil, Chile in new trade push

ISTANBUL

Turkish exporters are preparing to make a strong entry into South America’s two largest economies, Brazil and Chile, under the Trade Ministry’s “Distant Countries Strategy.”

A trade delegation organized by the Ministry in coordination with the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) and the Aegean Exporters’ Associations will take place between Nov. 16 and 21. During the mission, Turkish companies will hold one-on-one meetings with importers in São Paulo, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile.

Jak Eskinazi, Coordinator Chairman of the Aegean Exporters’ Associations, emphasized the significance of the two markets, which together have a population of 235 million and a combined GDP of $2.5 trillion.

He noted that Türkiye’s exports to Brazil remain around $1 billion, while imports stand at $3.9 billion, leaving a trade deficit of nearly $3 billion. “Our goal is to increase exports to Brazil and achieve a more balanced trade structure,” Eskinazi said.

Turning to Chile, Eskinazi recalled that Türkiye exported $360 million worth of goods to the country in 2024, while imports totaled $123 million. He pointed out that bilateral trade had reached $978 million at the end of 2021 but has since declined. “We want to stop the loss in our trade with Chile and maintain our advantageous position, with the aim of pushing the trade volume above $1 billion. We expect strong participation from our exporters in this mission, which is open to all sectors,” he added.

Türkiye’s main exports to Brazil include carbonates, auto parts and fresh produce, while imports are dominated by soybeans, iron ore and cotton.

To Chile, Türkiye sells iron and steel bars, tugboats and steel profiles, and buys nuts, fish oils and nitrates.