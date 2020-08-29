Turkish experts identify COVID-19's most mutated genes

  • August 29 2020 09:00:00

Turkish experts identify COVID-19's most mutated genes

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
Turkish experts identify COVID-19s most mutated genes

A group of Turkish researchers identified the most mutated genes of the novel coronavirus, said a Turkish university on Aug. 28.

Dr. Asli Suner Karakülah from the Medical School at Ege University in western the Turkish city of Izmir along with a group of experts from Izmir Biomedicine and Genome Center (IBG) carried out studies on the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), which included a total of 30,000 coronavirus genome data collected from patients in different countries.

In a statement, Karakülah said their research showed that the determined changes in the virus were not distributed on the virus genes at the same rate, as some genes of the virus changed more than others.

Noting how the changes over time in the coronavirus genome differ throughout the pandemic stages, Karakülah said the research team analyzed the mutations in the Spike protein and RdRp and Nsp14 genes, which play a role in the virus replicating itself.

Turkish experts identify COVID-19s most mutated genes

“We anticipate that viruses carrying these mutations have a higher rate of propagation, and thus their infectiousness may be also higher. This allows us to predict the variability and possible infectious effects of the coronavirus,” she said.

She went on to say that if there are viruses carrying these mutations, the data will be able to provide warnings about contagiousness, like an early warning system.

If the viruses carrying mutations are found in hospital wastewater or swabbing samples in public transportation, Karakülah said, then it could be concluded that some of these viruses may be more contagious and spread faster.

Stating that their findings are based on statistical and bioinformatics analysis, she said: "We think that by integrating clinical data into these findings, the possible effects of mutations on the disease can be elucidated.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

    Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

  2. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'

    Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'

  5. Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book

    Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book
Recommended
Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss E Med on phone

Turkish president, NATO chief discuss E Med on phone
Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med
Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line

Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'
Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson
Video of market vendor getting university admission goes viral

Video of market vendor getting university admission goes viral
WORLD Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libya's U.N.-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Aug. 28 said the interior minister had been suspended after militia gunmen fired on peaceful protesters last week.    
ECONOMY Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 2022

Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 2022

Turkish construction machinery producer Hidromek announced on Aug. 28 that it would have its electric wheeled excavator ready for buyers within one to one and a half years.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Turkish football club Fernerbahçe signed Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia to a three-year-deal on Aug. .28.