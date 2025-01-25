Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

ANKARA
Turkish and European researchers will collaborate on the treatment of brain diseases and patient care through new projects under the EU Joint Program Neurodegenerative Disease (JPND) global research initiative.

Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TUBITAK) has pledged €225,000 ($236,050) to support these projects.

The program aims to enhance research on neurodegenerative diseases and improve treatment capabilities, particularly in the middle and late stages of these illnesses.

The scope of the JPND’s initiative includes Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's and related diseases, prion diseases, motor neuron diseases, Huntington’s, spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The focus will be on developing treatments, creating intervention models, and drafting prevention strategies.

The projects also aim to create guidelines for socio-cognitive tests across Europe and beyond, standardize operating procedures, and support the development of innovative health approaches. Research will extend to improving dementia care, exploring alternative housing solutions such as dementia villages, and enhancing the quality of patient support systems.

The project consortium must include coordinators from at least three and at most six participating countries. The duration of the projects is capped at three years.

For Türkiye, project proposals must be submitted through TUBITAK, with the institute’s contribution limited to $236,050 per project.

The deadline for the first phase of submissions is March 4 for reaching Call Secretariats and March 12 for submitting applications to TUBITAK.

