Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

ISTANBUL
Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

Technology company VOITERM announced that it has developed Türkiye's first electronic voting system that will maximize election security and save time in the election process.

Following statements by Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Council, that "Türkiye must move to electronic voting," discussions on digital voting were put on the agenda.

"Until now, there has been no tangible example of digital voting in Türkiye. After a process in which we meticulously examined all discussions about the electronic voting process, such as election security and privacy, and identified risks and opportunities, we have reached the end of the process of developing an election system that is completely closed to outside interference,” Cengiz Pişirici, the founder of VOITERM, said.

“VOITERM digital election system, which is not connected to any network, eliminates dangers such as remote infiltration in the first place. While saving time in vote counting processes, it also makes it easier to access the results in a controlled manner with its double verification mechanism,” he said.

Pişirici emphasized that the project will save costs in electoral processes and is environmentally friendly, stating that the system is currently ready to be used for all elections in the country.

"The digital election infrastructure can be used in certain pilot regions at first and gradual transition can be planned. We are ready to start the process of digitalization of elections in Türkiye,” Pişirici concluded.

Data compiled by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance shows that 79 percent of 173 countries do not use electronic voting systems. 29 countries are using electronic voting systems in politically binding national elections, while 18 countries have completed the transition to electronic voting in regional elections.

Turkish, engineering,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region
LATEST NEWS

  1. Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

    Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

  2. Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence

    Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence

  3. Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

    Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

  4. Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

    Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

  5. Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln

    Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln
Recommended
Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region
Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence

Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence
Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln

Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln
Restoration begins at 1,600-year-old quake-hit church

Restoration begins at 1,600-year-old quake-hit church
Erdoğan holds phone call with UN chief

Erdoğan holds phone call with UN chief
Notorious assassin changes surname to lion

Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'
WORLD Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the clear front-runner to become NATO's next chief, even though a shock far-right win at elections in his homeland risks tarnishing his legacy.
ECONOMY Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows to Türkiye are likely to gather momentum not after but before the local elections, says Hakan Aran, the general manager of İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.