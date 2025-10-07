Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza peace talks

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza peace talks

CAIRO
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza peace talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelattyti on the phone about the ongoing talks between Israel and Hamas to end the bloodshed in Gaza.

According to sources from the Foreign Ministry, the call between the two foreign ministers addressed the talks taking place in Egypt for reaching a breakthrough in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Sources also recalled that Fidan also held a phone conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed al Thani on late Oct. 5 on the same issue.

Egypt is hosting the indirect talks between Israeli and Hamas officials over the Trump-led 20-article peace plan that aims to bring an end to the two-year-old conflict and launch a new process in the Middle East.

Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt played a key role in convincing Hamas not to reject the plan that suggests the establishment of a new administration to Gaza. National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın was among the officials that held key talks with Hamas last week in Doha before the group signaled its willingness to negotiate over the plan.

Ankara welcomed the move although Foreign Minister Fidan expressed his caution over Israel’s unwillingness to fully implement the plan. In a recent interview, Fidan urged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might try to nix the implementation of the plan.

However, growing global reaction against Israeli genocidal acts have shifted the balance drastically, including in the United States, the minister said, adding Washington is now opting for making peace in the Middle East rather than remaining silent on Israeli brutalities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

    Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

  2. World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

    World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

  3. Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

    Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

  4. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  5. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye
Recommended
Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events

Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events
Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK

Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK
Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band
Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub
Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence

Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence
14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has told lawmakers that the Central Bank will ensure inflation remains consistent with interim targets through the measures it plans to take.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿