Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

ANKARA
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish and Egyptian top diplomats spoke on the phone on Aug. 19 to discuss ongoing efforts for a breakthrough in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation, the Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The call addressed joint efforts to improve humanitarian conditions of Palestinians stranded in Gaza amid the continued siege of Israel as well as assess ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Fidan recently paid a visit to Egypt and met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his counterpart Abdelatty to have a substantial evaluation of the regional developments.

Egypt and Qatar are leading efforts to reach a truce between the two warring parties. Hamas reportedly approved a deal tabled by Egypt and Qatar.

Mediators were awaiting an Israeli response on Aug. 19 to a fresh Gaza ceasefire plan, a day after Hamas accepted the proposal and signaled its readiness for a new round of talks aimed at ending nearly two years of war.

The foes have held on-and-off indirect negotiations throughout the war resulting in two short truces and the releases of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, but they have ultimately failed to broker a lasting ceasefire.

Egypt said that it and Qatar had sent the new proposal to Israel, adding "the ball is now in its court.”

According to a report in Egyptian state-linked outlet Al-Qahera, the latest deal proposes an initial 60-day truce, a partial hostage release, the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners and provisions allowing for the entry of aid.

Türkiye, foreign ministers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call
Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia
Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process
Türkiye, Egypt call for Islamic world’s unity over Israels Gaza plans

Türkiye, Egypt call for Islamic world’s unity over Israel's Gaza plans
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿