Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

ANKARA

Turkish and Egyptian top diplomats spoke on the phone on Aug. 19 to discuss ongoing efforts for a breakthrough in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation, the Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The call addressed joint efforts to improve humanitarian conditions of Palestinians stranded in Gaza amid the continued siege of Israel as well as assess ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Fidan recently paid a visit to Egypt and met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his counterpart Abdelatty to have a substantial evaluation of the regional developments.

Egypt and Qatar are leading efforts to reach a truce between the two warring parties. Hamas reportedly approved a deal tabled by Egypt and Qatar.

Mediators were awaiting an Israeli response on Aug. 19 to a fresh Gaza ceasefire plan, a day after Hamas accepted the proposal and signaled its readiness for a new round of talks aimed at ending nearly two years of war.

The foes have held on-and-off indirect negotiations throughout the war resulting in two short truces and the releases of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, but they have ultimately failed to broker a lasting ceasefire.

Egypt said that it and Qatar had sent the new proposal to Israel, adding "the ball is now in its court.”

According to a report in Egyptian state-linked outlet Al-Qahera, the latest deal proposes an initial 60-day truce, a partial hostage release, the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners and provisions allowing for the entry of aid.