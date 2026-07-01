Turkish, Egyptian intelligence chiefs discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish, Egyptian intelligence chiefs discuss Gaza ceasefire

ANKARA
Turkish, Egyptian intelligence chiefs discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met with his Egyptian counterpart Hassan Rashad in Ankara on June 30 for talks on the Gaza ceasefire and regional issues, security sources said.

Kalın, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), and Rashad, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, discussed the course of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to the sources.

The two sides assessed what the sources described as Israel’s increasing violations of the ceasefire and agreed to maintain coordination and cooperation to help prevent further breaches.

Kalın said Türkiye would continue to stand by the Palestinian people “with all its means,” the sources said.

The meeting also covered bilateral ties between Türkiye and Egypt, as well as efforts to unify administrations and military forces in eastern and western Libya under a single authority.

Developments in Somalia and the ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces were also discussed.

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