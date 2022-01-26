Turkish e-sports teams earn success in PUBG Championships

ISTANBUL

Turkish e-sports teams have achieved enormous success in the PUBG Mobile World Championship, with teams gaining prizes between $98,000 and $482,000.

“We are proud with the Turkish teams’ performances. Not only for PUBG, but for Turkish e-sports, it has been a year of records,” Aras Şenyüz, the country manager of PUBG Mobile, told Demirören News Agency on Jan. 25.

The S2G Esports team finished the championship in fourth row with 150 points. The team gained a $230,000 prize throughout the championship.

Kaos Next Rüya became sixth with 141 points, earning more than $480,000. The Fenerbahçe Esports team, which was 15th of the first 16, bagged $98,000.

“A new door has opened to Turkish teams where they had the prestige and chance to earn millions this year. There will be new tournaments next season,” Şenyüz noted.

The PUBG, previously known as the “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” is an online multiplayer battle royale game in which up to 100 players parachute onto an island, trying to kill each other. The last player or team standing wins the round.

The championship was held last weekend with the Hong-Kong based Nova Esports team, winning the trophy and a big prize of $1.5 million. The Russian team Navi was a runner-up and the Iraqi team NGX came third.

“The esports sector in Turkey is growing by the day,” Şenyüz said and added: “I can say that esports is a sports branch that is being followed and watched [the most] after football in Turkey.”