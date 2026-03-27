Turkish drillship starts Black Sea exploration off Kocaeli

Turkish drillship starts Black Sea exploration off Kocaeli

KOCAELİ
Turkish drillship starts Black Sea exploration off Kocaeli

Türkiye’s Abdülhamid Han drillship has launched the year’s first exploration well off the coast of the northwestern province of Kocaeli, initiating a new phase of hydrocarbon exploration in the Black Sea, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry announced on March 27.

According to a written statement from the Ministry, the vessel is expected to drill to a total depth of around 3,100 meters, including water depth.

The operation is projected to last approximately 35 days.

The ministry, which has been working to ramp up domestic gas output at the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, is also intensifying efforts to secure new discoveries.

The Abdülhamid Han, which last year discovered 75 billion cubic meters of natural gas at the Göktepe-3 well, has now taken on another key mission.

The drillship began hydrocarbon exploration activities at the Kandıra-2 well off Kocaeli early on March 27, the ministry said.

Officials said the campaign marks the first exploration drilling effort of the year in the Black Sea.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye had taken another important step to crown its success in the Sakarya Gas Field with new discoveries.

“After delighting our nation with a 75 billion cubic meter natural gas discovery at the Göktepe-3 well last year, our Abdülhamid Han drillship has once again set sail in the Black Sea to pave the way for new good news and has started exploration drilling at the Kandıra-2 well off Kocaeli,” he said.

Bayraktar added that drilling activities in the Black Sea would not be limited to Kandıra-2. He said the Fatih drillship is scheduled to begin drilling at the Eflani-1 well, located north of Bartın, in April.

“With our own vessels, our own engineers, and the prayers of our nation, we are working relentlessly for new discoveries. Our goal is clear: A fully energy-independent Türkiye,” Bayraktar said.

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