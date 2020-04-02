Turkish doctor succumbs to coronavirus

  • April 02 2020 09:48:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish doctor died on April 1 after contracting coronavirus from his patient.

Dr. Cemil Taşçıoğlu was a professor of Internal Medicine at Istanbul University.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, professor Dr. Tufan Tükek, dean of Istanbul University, said Taşçıoğlu had tested positive for the virus and was being treated since March 16.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to the doctor's friends and family.

After originating in China last December, the virus, also known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 180 countries and territories across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The virus has killed more than 46,200 people and infected over 921,900 globally, while above 192,900 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 

