Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

TALLINN

Turkish director Seyfettin Tokmak’s latest film, Empire of the Rabbits, has made a debut, earning both the "Best Screenplay" and "Best Cinematography" awards at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Recognized as one of Northern Europe’s most prestigious film events, the festival hosted the world premiere of the film.

Set against a backdrop of desolation and resilience, "Empire of the Rabbits" tells the poignant story of Musa, a man driven by a determination to save rabbits from greyhound racing. The narrative unfolds in an abandoned mine, where Musa envisions a sanctuary for his rescued animals.

Tokmak described the film as “a story of rebellion, woven with friendship and imagination, depicting the liberation of children crushed by the heavy burdens of the adult world.” The film delves into themes such as exploitation, poverty and child trauma.

“It’s heartbreaking, thought-provoking, yet provides a small spark of hope,” the jury said.

The "Best Cinematography" award went to Claudia Becerril Bulos for her striking visual work on the film. Speaking on the film’s aesthetic, the jury commended its “intimate, close-up and meditative experience,” highlighting the “desolation and darkness surrounding the characters.”

Tokmak explained that his goal was to design a “melancholy cosmos“ reflected in the film’s use of natural settings, child characters and abandoned landscapes.

“Empire of the Rabbits” stars Alpay Kaya, Sermet Yeşil and Perla Palamutçuoğulları among others, and is scheduled for release in Türkiye in 2025.