US envoy to Libya visits Turkey for talks on upcoming elections

ANKARA

The U.S. ambassador to Libya on Aug. 13 paid a visit to Turkey for talks with top Turkish officials on boosting U.S. support for Libya’s general elections set for this December.

Richard Norland's visit to the Turkish capital Ankara was set to focus on the constitutional basis and legislative background, critical elements for Libya’s Dec. 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, said the U.S. Embassy to Libya in a statement.

It underlined that the U.S. supports the Libyan public’s right to elect their leaders without external pressure and through a transparent, democratic process.

It called on political figures to exercise their influence for the benefit of Libyan citizens during the critical period.

Visiting Cairo, Egypt on Aug. 10-11, Norland had talks with warlord Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the illegal forces in eastern Libya, who on Monday said his militia would not be subordinate to the current Libyan government.

In the meantime, Turkey’s deputy foreign minister held a phone call with the U.S. deputy secretary of state, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Aug. 13.

During the call, Sedat Önal and Wendy Sherman discussed security conditions in Afghanistan, the ministry said.

With rapid gains in recent days, the Taliban have now taken control of 15 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, sources confirmed on Aug. 13.

Following days of heavy clashes, the insurgents captured Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second-and third-largest cities on Aug. 12, and advanced on three more provincial capitals by early Aug. 13.​​​​​​​

Sherman also expressed U.S. condolences and solidarity in the fight against wildfires in Turkey, the ministry said.