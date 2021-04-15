Turkish delegation to visit Egypt in May for ’normalization’ talks: FM

  • April 15 2021 11:55:00

ANKARA- Agence France-Presse
A Turkish delegation will visit Egypt next month as part of Ankara’s efforts to mend ties, the foreign minister said on April 15. 

"Egypt invited a delegation from Turkey. The delegation will go in early May," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told the private NTV broadcaster.

"We will discuss openly how to normalize relations."

Turkey and Egypt froze ties after the 2013 overthrow of ex-president Mohamed Morsi.

That year, both countries expelled each others’ ambassadors and Cairo had then declared the Turkish envoy "persona non grata."

But Turkish officials last month said Ankara had established the first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013 as part of wider efforts to repair relations with other Middle Eastern rivals.

Çavuşoğlu on Thursday said the first delegation talks would be at the level of deputy foreign ministers, ahead of a contact between the ministers.

"I hope we will all together further improve relations," he said.

