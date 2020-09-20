Turkish defense minister slams despicable Greek news headline

  • September 20 2020 15:11:00

Turkish defense minister slams despicable Greek news headline

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish defense minister slams despicable Greek news headline

The Turkish defense minister on Sept. 20 slammed a despicable headline in a Greek newspaper about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The shameful record will remain a black mark in Greek press history," Hulusi Akar was quoted in a statement by the Defense Ministry on Twitter.

He condemned the "extremely worthless statement" that appeared in Demokratia's Sept. 18 edition, saying it was "not even related to journalism."

The minister said anyone with common sense, including the clear-headed Greek people, would reject it.

"We expect the necessary administrative and judicial actions to be taken immediately by Greek authorities against those who aim to sabotage bilateral relations, and are already doomed in the public conscience," he added.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has also condemned the newspaper. "We ask the Greek government to hold accountable those responsible for this shameless and wretched move," he tweeted.

Ömer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), also censured the "ugly and despicable" statement, saying that the "poisonous language" of some Greek politicians was behind the move.

Earlier, Turkey had summoned the Greek envoy to register a protest against the news item.

MOST POPULAR

  1. A magical journey into the sea: Turkey’s underwater museum

    A magical journey into the sea: Turkey’s underwater museum

  2. Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

    Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

    Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

  5. Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish, Kosovar leaders meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Kosovar leaders meet in Istanbul
Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson

Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson
Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med
Macron urges Turkey to reopen responsible dialogue in a tweet in Turkish

Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish
Turkey rejects allegations against Syrian opposition

Turkey rejects allegations against Syrian opposition
Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM
WORLD WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

The World Health Organization endorsed on Sept. 19 a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.  

ECONOMY Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

The Turkish agriculture sector’s annual average growth rate is much higher than its OECD and EU peers, with 2.7 percent in the last 10 years, the treasury and finance minister has said.
SPORTS Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Welshman Elfyn Evans came from behind to win the Turkey Rally on Sept. 20 and, with fellow Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier abandoning, took over the lead in the World Championship.    