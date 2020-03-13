Turkish defense minister meets with British counterpart

  • March 13 2020 10:47:46

Turkish defense minister meets with British counterpart

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkish defense minister meets with British counterpart

Turkey's defense minister met with his British counterpart on March 12.

Hulusi Akar received Ben Wallace, who was in Ankara as an official guest, with a military ceremony, according to a statement from Turkey's Defense Ministry.

After the ceremony, Akar and Wallace held a meeting with their delegations.

The main topics of discussion were regional defense and security issues, especially in Syria's Idlib province, and the defense industry.

The two ministers emphasized their determination to stop the bloodshed in Idlib, preserving stability on Turkey's borders and preventing a humanitarian crisis in war-torn Syria.

Regarding these issues, the importance of mutual dialogue and collaboration was stressed.

The ceasefire in Idlib, which came into effect last week, was agreed by Turkey and Russia after bilateral talks and meetings in Moscow that lasted over six hours.

Under the deal, all military activities were to end there, along with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that Turkey will respond heavily if its observation posts in Idlib are targeted.

“Turkey will do more than merely retaliate if its observation posts in Idlib are targeted,” he told ruling Justice and Development (AKP) deputies at a meeting in the capital Ankara.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

  2. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  3. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

  4. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

  5. Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

    Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report
Recommended
Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated
Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

Turkey confirms second coronavirus case
Ankara prosecutors prepare indictment into 2018 tax office bombing

Ankara prosecutors prepare indictment into 2018 tax office bombing

Turkey cancels local and international events

Turkey cancels local and international events
Local school offers excellent education

Local school offers excellent education
WORLD Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,179, the country's National Health Commission said on March 13.
ECONOMY Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority announced on March 13.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.