Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary

ISTANBUL
Türkiye and Japan share a unique bond and should step up their collaboration for a more peaceful and livable world, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Friday, marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"I think that Japan and Türkiye, as strategic partners, can contribute to the stability of the regional and international community through greater cooperation in the fields of security and defense," Güler said at a reception on board a Japanese training ship anchored in Istanbul.

Speaking on the Kashima, a vessel of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, which was anchored at Sarayburnu Port, Güler marked the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan.

He emphasized the strong historical ties and mutual respect between Türkiye and Japan, highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation in building a better future and praising the growing defense partnership between Ankara and Tokyo.

Besides Güler, the event was attended by Deputy Defense Minister Alpaslan Kavaklioglu, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Northern Sea Area Commander Rear Adm. Rafet Oktar, Japanese Ambassador to Türkiye Katsumata Takahiko, Japanese Consul General in Istanbul Kasahara Kenichi, and numerous other dignitaries.

For his part, Ambassador Katsumata reflected on the long history of naval visits between the two countries, noting that this visit marked the eighth time Japanese ships made the trip to Istanbul.

He expressed confidence that these exchanges would further strengthen the friendship between Türkiye and Japan.

The Kashima and its sister ship, the Shimakaze, arrived in Istanbul as part of the centennial celebrations of Türkiye-Japan diplomatic relations.

The vessels will be open to the public for visits starting Saturday until Sunday.

