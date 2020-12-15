Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

  • December 15 2020 14:17:00

Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

ANKARA
Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

Turkey is determined to achieve a fully independent defense industry and U.S. sanctions against Turkey will be a flare warning for further development of the domestic industry, Turkish Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head İsmail Demir said on Dec. 15.

“The development of the domestic industry will continue, perhaps even faster. In a sense, this [sanctions] will be a flare and a warning,” he told reporters following budget discussions in parliament.

The decision would not affect Turkey’s “relationships too much,” said Demir, noting that the country would find solutions in its “own environment.”

Underlining Turkey’s NATO membership, Demir said Ankara has relations with the U.S. in several fields. He added that both sides aim to continue these relations.

The U.S. sanctions include a ban on all U.S. export licenses and authorizations to the SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on Demir and other SSB officers.

“No decision taken abroad towards myself or our institutions will change my or my team’s stance,” Demir tweeted after the sanctions were announced. The sanctions will not be able to hinder the Turkish defense industry in any way, he added.

Ankara has been expecting such a U.S. decision of sanctions within this framework, and this was “not a surprise,” Demir told HaberTürk broadcaster on Dec. 14.

“I don’t think there will be a concrete impact on Turkey’s defense industry. Because we have already been under restrictions,” he said.

“We are not concerned and there is no need that the public will feel concerned either,” he said, adding this move would further strengthen Turkey’s defense industry.

There is no expression in the statement that the current logistics and procurement processes of Turkey’s Defense Ministry would be affected by the sanctions, he said. Asked if the indigenous production of the armed or unarmed aerial vehicles would be affected by the U.S. sanctions, Demir said, “There will be no setback.”

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the U.S. proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 shield. U.S. officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose next-generation F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

  2. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  3. Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

    Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

  4. EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

    EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,646 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,866,345

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,646 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,866,345
Recommended
Turkey plans daily 1.5 million vaccinations, says expert

Turkey plans daily 1.5 million vaccinations, says expert
Turkish opposition parties criticize US over S-400 sanctions

Turkish opposition parties criticize US over S-400 sanctions
French-origin terror suspect nabbed at border

French-origin terror suspect nabbed at border
EU sanctions wont change Turkeys position in east Med: FM

EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM
Turkish leader meant no insult of Irans territory: Rouhani

Turkish leader meant no insult of Iran's territory: Rouhani
Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless

Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless
WORLD Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules to be unveiled on Dec. 15 would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.
ECONOMY 5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

Istanbul Airport gained top global recognition on Dec. 15 by being named a 5-star airport by London-based air transport rating agency Skytrax, the mega-airport said in a statement.

SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.