Turkish defense industry eyes major 2026 milestones

ANTALYA

Türkiye's defense sector is targeting major 2026 milestones, including the first deliveries of the Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft and the signing of a serial production contract for the Kaan national fighter jet, says Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) Secretary Haluk Görgün.

Görgün presented 2025 outcomes and 2026 targets on the second day of the fifth Global Strategies Conference for the defense and aviation industry, held in the southern province of Antalya on Jan. 30–31.

Görgün said the sector’s exports of goods and services exceeded $10 billion in 2025, while new export contracts signed during the year totaled $17.9 billion.

He cited a regional breakdown of $5.5 billion for Asia-Pacific, $5.3 billion for Europe, $3.3 billion for the Americas, $2.2 billion for the Middle East and $1.7 billion for Africa.

Görgün said 2026 would be a “critical threshold” year in aviation — not only for platforms but also engines and unmanned systems.

He said the first Kızılelma delivery is planned for 2026 and that a serial production contract will be signed for the Kaan national combat aircraft. He added that Türkiye also aims to begin deliveries of the Hürkuş trainer aircraft.

In the unmanned portfolio, Görgün said the naval-capable TB3 UAV, designed for ship take-off and landing, is slated for initial deliveries, alongside the TB2T-AI variant with AI-supported enhanced payload capability. He also said integration work will continue on propulsion, including platform-level ground tests, after the TS1400 turboshaft engine is integrated into the Gökbey helicopter.

On the Kaan program’s indigenous engine effort, he said the preliminary design review process will be completed and a contract signed for the critical design review stage, describing it as part of a broader push to reduce external dependence in high-value propulsion technologies.

He said serial production will begin for the Akya torpedo, while submarines will gain the Atmaca weapon system capability. He added that integration work will be completed for the Indigenous Vertical Launch System, MİDLAS, on combat ships.

Görgün also pointed to work on systems that he said would expand Türkiye’s options in future conflict environments.

He said a contract step is planned under the Gizem project, describing it as part of an effort to enter the group of countries fielding high-power laser weapon systems. He added that development will continue under the Bulut program, with a pilot center selected and a cloud infrastructure to be activated.

In electronic warfare, Görgün said new deliveries are planned for early warning radars, including at least two additional deliveries each of the ALP-100G and ALP-300 systems, aimed at layered airspace coverage. He also said a next-generation land-based electronic warfare system, KORAL 200, will enter the inventory, while ILGAR-2 deliveries — combining electronic support and electronic attack capabilities — will be completed.

He also said a key survivability technology for air platforms, DIRCM, is expected to enter service through an integrated system installed on a helicopter under Aselsan’s main contractor role.

Görgün described 2026 as a year of parallel progress across land, sea, electronic warfare, radar-sensor systems and space-based communications. He said the Gökbağı project — targeting near-orbit satellites and a military 5G/6G communications infrastructure — will be launched, as the industry looks to develop both hardware and enabling networks.

On armored platforms, Görgün said double-digit numbers of Altay tanks are planned to be delivered to the Land Forces under the serial production project. He added that 15 medium-class unmanned ground vehicles, in different configurations, are expected to enter service, with serial production projects to be launched.

On the naval side, Görgün said the TCG Muratreis submarine is planned to enter service, while modernization work on the TCG 18 Mart submarine will be completed. He also said delivery is planned for the sixth Milgem ship, TCG İzmir, which will be equipped with domestic missiles, radar and sensors.

Amphibious and small craft deliveries are also expected, including four LCTs for the Naval Forces and 70 RHIB boats for the Land Forces, he added.

Görgün also pointed to work on unmanned maritime systems, saying a domestically developed kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle program would demonstrate swarm capability at sea.

He said 2026 targets include projects in autonomy, quantum technologies and advanced materials. He cited planned starts for the Göksancak and Yaman projects in autonomy, as well as steps in quantum work, such as developing a superconducting quantum processor unit and using quantum magnetometers for navigation independent of GNSS and for submarine detection.

Görgün also addressed the national aircraft carrier project known as Mugem, saying production activities have begun and contracts have been signed.

He described the project as a 60,000-ton class ship — about three times the size of TCG Anadolu.

Görgün said the industry’s transformation is being built to last, with the aim of expanding qualified human capital, deepening strategic technology development, strengthening external market reach and making the industrial ecosystem more resilient.

“National products are only possible with national capabilities,” he said.