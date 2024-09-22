Turkish defense firm to showcase pioneering defense technologies across 3 countries

A leading Turkish defense company, STM, will be exhibiting its naval platforms and tactical mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems in Azerbaijan and the Philippines after South Africa.

STM is participating in Africa Aerospace and Defense 2024, a prominent defense fair held in Pretoria, South Africa, on Sept. 18-22, according to a statement by the company.

Hosting numerous high-level delegations, including one led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at its booth, STM displayed Türkiye's first national frigate, the MILGEM Ada-class corvette, as well as the STM-MPAC multi-purpose attack craft, and STM500 small-sized submarine.

Among the company's tactical mini-UAV systems, Türkiye’s first national attack UAV, the combat-proven rotary wing loitering munition system KARGU, is also on display at the booth.

STM will attend the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2024, which will be held at the Baku Expo Center on Sept. 24-26.

According to the statement, STM will be displaying mock-ups of the Ada-Class MILGEM, STM-MPAC multi-purpose attack craft, Pakistan Navy fleet tanker (PNFT), STM500, KARGU, mini-UAV BOYGA with mortar payload, and TOGAN, a national surveillance and reconnaissance UAV.

Separately, at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS-2024), which will be held in the Philippines on Sept. 25-27, STM will take its place with its naval platforms and tactical mini-UAV systems.

