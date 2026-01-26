Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal

ANKARA

Turkish defense giant Aselsan on Jan. 26 said it inked an international sales deal worth $171 million with a client operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

The deal includes exports of communication systems and payloads for unmanned surface vehicles, the firm said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). The name of the client was not given.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975 and has grown to be one of the country's largest defense firms, ranking among the top 50 in its field worldwide.

Aselsan surpassed $30 billion in market value on Jan. 13, making it the first Turkish company to hit the landmark threshold.

Aselsan also achieved significant success by ranking among the top 10 most valuable defense industry companies in Europe.

The company increased its backlog of orders by 120 percent from the beginning of 2023 to mid-January, reaching $17.9 billion, outdoing global giants by nearly tripling the global average increase of 42 percent in this area.

Similarly, Aselsan's export contracts also jumped significantly during these years. In the first nine months of 2025, Aselsan signed new export contracts worth $1.45 billion, soaring 171 percent from the same period of the previous year.