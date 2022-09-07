Turkish defense companies to attend ADEX fair

ISTANBUL

A total of 41 Turkish defense companies will attend the fourth edition of the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX), the region’s largest event in the field of the defense industry and internal security.

The event will take place between Sept. 6 and 8 in the capital Baku.

A special section on a 2,800-square-meter area has been allocated to the “Turkish Pavilion.”

Those participating Turkish companies include ASELSAN, Tusaş, Havelsan, BMC, Otokar, ASSAN and Karel.

Türkiye’s fast-growing defense industry has increased its export revenues from $248 million in 2002 to $3.22 billion in 2021.

The total turnover of the aviation and defense sector climbed from $1.1 billion to $8.9 billion in 2020.

The number of defense projects carried out in the local defense industry rose from only 66 some 20 years ago to 793 last year.

ADEX, first held in 2014, is a platform for selling products through direct buyers, ordering companies, influencers and end users.

Along with products for the navy, aviation and army, the exhibition is an ideal ground for the presentation of Homeland Security products.

ADEX will bring together 208 companies, occupying three pavilions.

The exhibition will represent several sectors, including aircraft and aviation systems, ships, vessels and naval systems, armed combat vehicles, radio-electronic systems, unmanned vehicles, military uniform clothing and equipment, weapons and ammunition, simulators and training systems.

Some 20 countries of the world sent their delegations to ADEX 2022, led by representatives of the military departments of these countries.