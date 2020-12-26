Turkish defense chief visits Libya
ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Dec. 26 embarked on a visit to Libya.
Accompanied by Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and other military commanders,
Akar met Libya’s Chairman of the High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri, Defense Minister Salahuddin al-Namroush and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.
In November 2019, Turkey and Libya signed pacts on security cooperation and maritime boundaries.
Turkey has aided Libya’s U.N.-recognized government against the attacks of warlord Khalifa Haftar.?