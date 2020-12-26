Turkish defense chief visits Libya

  • December 26 2020 14:25:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Dec. 26 embarked on a visit to Libya.

Accompanied by Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and other military commanders,

Akar met Libya’s Chairman of the High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri, Defense Minister Salahuddin al-Namroush and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

In November 2019, Turkey and Libya signed pacts on security cooperation and maritime boundaries.

Turkey has aided Libya’s U.N.-recognized government against the attacks of warlord Khalifa Haftar.?

