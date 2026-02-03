Turkish defense, aerospace exports jump 44.2 percent year-on-year to record high in January

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's defense and aerospace exports soared 44.2 percent on an annual basis to a record high of $555.3 million in January, the country's defense industries secretary has stated.

"Having concluded 2025 with record-breaking achievements, our defense and aerospace industry has started 2026 with another record-breaking export success!" Haluk Görgün wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Görgün noted that this strong performance once again demonstrates the competitiveness of the Turkish defense and aerospace sector in global markets and its capacity for sustainable growth.

"This result is a tangible reflection of our high value-added, advanced technology product portfolio, our field-proven systems and our long-term, trust-based collaborations. Our defense and aerospace industry is resolutely committed to making a strategic contribution to Türkiye's overall export performance," Görgün said.

He said this achievement is the result of "planned, stable and visionary" policies implemented within the framework of the National Technology Initiative and National Competence Initiative, under the leadership and vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Türkiye saw an all-time high of $10.54 billion in defense and aerospace exports last year, up 48 percent on an annual basis.

In January, the sector with the highest exports was recorded at $3.1 billion, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) data.

Among the top exporting sectors, chemicals and chemical products ranked second with $2.3 billion, while the electrical and electronics sector came third with $1.3 billion.

The sector that achieved the highest export growth rate in January was ship, yacht and services, with an increase of 102.6 percent.