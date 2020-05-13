Turkish Cyprus says it is determined not to make concessions

  • May 13 2020 09:47:00

Turkish Cyprus says it is determined not to make concessions

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cyprus says it is determined not to make concessions

A joint declaration by the Greek Cypriot administration and non-regional countries will not have any impact on Turkish Cypriots’ determination to protect their rights and interests, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said on May 12.   

The Foreign Ministry of the TRNC said a statement issued earlier in the day by the foreign ministers of the Greek Cypriot administration, Greece, Egypt, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ignored the realities of the Eastern Mediterranean and was politically motivated. 

The ministry said the Greek Cypriot administration cooperated with countries, including those who do not have a say in the region, and aimed to present a fait-accompli against Turkey and the TRNC instead of working in favor of regional stability. 

The statement emphasized that such efforts by the Greek Cypriot administration would not prevent the country from preserving its cooperation with Turkey. 

Calling on the Greek side to cease its maximalist and unilateral approach in the region, the TRNC said the Greek Cypriots need to understand the fact that their first interlocutor in this context should be Turkish Cypriots. 

The statement concluded that such unilateral policies of the Greek side would only contribute to the decline in trust between Turkish and Greek residents of the island.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  3. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 

    Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 
Recommended
CHP proposes to allow youth out on May 19 national day

CHP proposes to allow youth out on May 19 national day
Virus shows weakness of global order: Turkish aide

Virus shows weakness of global order: Turkish aide

Ankara warns to target Haftars forces if attacked in Libya

Ankara warns to target Haftar's forces if attacked in Libya
Turkeys F-35 suspension likely to compound program woes

Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'
Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan

Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 
HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.