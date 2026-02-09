Turkish Cyprus president to meet UN chief in New York

Turkish Cyprus president to meet UN chief in New York

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus president to meet UN chief in New York

Turkish Cyprus President Tufan Erhürman is set to travel to New York to meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Feb. 11, as he pushes for a change in how any renewed Cyprus talks would be launched.

The meeting comes after a series of contacts between Erhürman and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides under U.N. auspices, including sessions involving the U.N. chief’s personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin.

Guterres has previously said recent engagements opened “a new window of opportunity” for the long-stalled process.

Erhürman has been calling for formal negotiations to begin only after agreement on what he describes as a four-point “methodology” aimed at preventing another open-ended process.

His demands include acceptance of political equality as a starting principle — including the idea of a rotating presidency — confirmation of past convergences reached in earlier rounds, a time limit for negotiations and a mechanism to prevent a return to the status quo if talks collapse again.

He is also expected to tell Guterres that progress has been limited even on confidence-building steps, a concern Holguin has also voiced publicly in recent days.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move

Türkiye, Islamic powers slam Israel over West Bank move
Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official

Türkiye important regional partner, says EU official
Erdoğan meets Jordans king in Istanbul, vows stronger ties

Erdoğan meets Jordan's king in Istanbul, vows stronger ties
Türkiye eyes new, strong perspective in ties with EU

Türkiye eyes new, strong perspective in ties with EU
No risk of serious escalation with Türkiye, Greek PM says

No risk of serious escalation with Türkiye, Greek PM says
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿