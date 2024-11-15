Turkish Cyprus: No step back from two-state solution

NICOSIA

A parade was held on Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in the capital Nicosia for the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Nov. 15.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to a two-state solution, unequivocally rejecting any prospect of revitalizing a federation model on the island.

"After all we have endured, the model of two separate states stands as the only fair, permanent and sustainable path toward an agreement for us. The chapter on a federation is closed," Tatar said on Nov. 15 at a ceremony in Nicosia marking the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"Our sovereignty is not subject to negotiation. We proclaim at every platform that we can only engage in a new negotiation process with the recognition of our sovereign equality and international status,” he expressed.

“In our struggle in these lands, all we want is to continue our life in peace, tranquility and security as an independent state in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, the TRNC declared its independence on Nov. 15, 1983. Despite a U.N. plan in 2004 aimed at resolving the protracted dispute, its rejection by Greek Cypriots coincided with their accession to the European Union, leaving Turkish Cypriots subject to an enduring international embargo.

Turkish Cyprus and Türkiye have since advocated for a two-state solution, demanding international recognition.

Ankara renews steadfast backing

Speaking at the ceremony, Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz echoed unwavering support for Turkish Cyprus, emphasizing the obsolescence of the federation model long championed by Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

“A federal solution model is no longer in question. It is obvious that any proposal that does not reflect the realities of the island and the will of both sides will not lead us to a solution,” Yılmaz said.

“The Turkish Cypriot community has no time to lose with outdated U.N. parameters centered on a federation that has been tested and proven untenable.”

The Turkish vice president also urged the international community to recognize Turkish Cyprus, decrying the unjust embargoes imposed on the country.

"The motherland and guarantor state Türkiye stands resolutely by Turkish Cyprus and will remain so," he affirmed.

Erdoğan: Turkish Cyprus guarantee of peace in Mediterranean

In a social media message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described Turkish Cyprus as "the guarantee of peace, justice and stability in the Mediterranean.”

Extending condolences to those who lost their lives in the struggle for Turkish Cyprus, Erdoğan celebrated the 41st anniversary of the establishment.

The anniversary events in Nicosia featured a military parade following speeches, with prominent Turkish attendees including the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Özgür Özel.