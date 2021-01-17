Turkish Cyprus announces overnight curfew

  • January 17 2021 10:21:00

LEFKOŞA - Anadolu Agency
An overnight curfew in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will begin as of Jan. 17 to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A Council of Ministers meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ersan Saner approved additional measures, as COVID-19 cases rose in Northern Cyprus.

Following the meeting, Saner underlined that their main aim is to protect the public’s health, but at the same time, they want to keep the economy alive.

The curfew will be in effect between 10.00 p.m. and 05.00 a.m. from Jan. 17 to Jan. 25, he added.

The semester in primary and secondary schools had to end on Jan. 18, but it was extended until Jan. 22, the premier said.

The issue of schools reopening will be re-evaluated on Jan. 22 in consultation with the Communicable Diseases Supreme Council, Saner added.

He recalled that vaccination has started for mainly health workers with 20,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine that came from Turkey on Jan. 14.

While there is a shortage of vaccines in the world, he said, the motherland Turkey has showed the importance it gives to the TRNC by sending vaccines.

