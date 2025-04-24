Turkish Cypriots inseparable part of Turkic world, Fidan says

ANKARA
Turkish Cypriots are an inseparable part of the Turkic world and the latter’s support to Turkish Cypriots will continue forever, the Turkish top diplomat has said, accusing the European Union of abusing its interest in developing ties with the Central Asian countries.

“Efforts of those trying to undermine ties between Türkiye and the Turkic world through manipulation will not succeed,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference with visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Esper Barth Eide in Ankara on April 24.

Fidan was responding to a question about Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan’s decision to appoint ambassadors to Greek Cyprus at the expense of disappointing Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots.

“We are closely following the developments, and we are in constant contact,” Fidan said, underlining that the Turkic world is a family and family matters are discussed within the family.

Those who are trying to depict the Turkish government unsuccessful will not be able achieve their objectives, Fidan said.

“The direction of the Turkic world is well known. All these issues are discussed within the family and I should also underline that the Turkish Cypriots are inseparable part of the Turkic world. And the Turkic world will continue to stand by the Turkish Cypriots,” he stated.

On this occasion, Fidan reiterated that the only way to resolve the Cyprus problem is through two-state model as there are two different nations in the island.

“It was Greek Cyprus who rejected to unite the island through a federation model in Crans Montana in 2017 and in 2004 through Annan Plan,” he recalled.

Fidan, over questions on the European security, underscored the importance of the full inclusion of non-EU NATO members into the new security architecture. He also stressed that Türkiye and Norway are on the same page to this end.

The Norwegian minister, for his part, underlined the importance of the inclusion Türkiye, Norway, Britain and Iceland to the EU’s process for the creation of a new security structure, calling on EU to be more open to this end.

 

