Turkish Cypriot envoy optimistic on northern side's status

ANKARA
The Turkish Cypriot ambassador to Ankara has expressed optimism that the divided island's northern side could see positive developments in its international standing.

"We need to sign an agreement with the U.N., such as the SOFA [Status of Forces Agreement]. We need to discuss the operations and activities on the island... If you only get the consent of one side, you cannot be impartial," İsmet Korukoğlu told journalists on Sept. 3 during a meeting in Ankara.

He highlighted the observer membership of Turkish Cyprus in the Organization of Turkic States, its participation in ministerial-level international meetings and active diplomatic work in Baku as factors likely to favor the northern administration in the coming period.

"From now on, the way for official talks can only be opened with the acceptance of sovereign equality and the status of Turks," he said.

The envoy criticized the southern administration for "stalling processes" and "seeking to isolate Turkish Cypriots," which he said has hindered cooperation between the two sides.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, and U.N.-mediated reunification efforts have been stalled since 2017. Greek Cypriots rejected a U.N. peace plan in 2004, allowing the south to join the European Union as the island’s sole representative. The northern part of Cyprus is recognized only by Ankara.

