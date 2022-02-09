Turkish Cypriot casino owner shot dead

  • February 09 2022 14:50:00

Halil Falyalı, a Turkish Cypriot businessperson, hotel and casino owner, was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in North Cyprus on Feb. 9.

Falyalı was traveling in a motorcade when unknown gunmen sprayed his car with long-barreled weapons at the entrance to Çatalköy town of Kyrenia (Girne).

His driver, Murat Demirtaş, died at the scene while Falyalı succumbed to his wounds at a private hospital he was taken to in Lefkoşa.

Following the news of the shooting, Turkish Cypriot police increased surveillance on the roads to Ercan Airport and piers which could allow perpetrators to flee the island.

While Turkish Cypriot police said in a statement that a comprehensive investigation was underway, local media outlets noted that one suspect was detained in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar offered his condolences following the death of Falyalı.

Tatar stated that local security units are in cooperation with their counterparts in Turkey over the incident.

