Turkish craftsman forges unique silver, gold facemasks

  • November 26 2020 08:57:00

ISTANBUL
With facemasks part of our standard attire in the age of coronavirus, a Turkish metalsmith has stepped up to serve a niche market with something a bit more glam than your basic two-ply: Masks made of precious silver and gold.

Sabri Demirci, 43, has been working as a skilled metalsmith for over three decades in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

He said that when he heard about scientific research suggesting both the precious metals are anti-bacterial, he started working on the unique masks.

When he reopened his shop in the city’s historical Eminönü district in June, following a closure due to measures to curb the virus’ spread, he started production following a long effort to make a mold.

“The silver mask is pure 999-carat. It doesn’t contain any copper or nickel coating,” Demirci said, adding that it weighs 20 grams, is comfortable for the wearer, and is priced at 1,500 Turkish Liras ($188).

The 25-gram gold mask is priced at 20,000 liras ($2,500).

“These masks can be bought from our online store, virtual stores worldwide, and silver and gold shops,” he said.

“Our weekly mask production is 150-200 pieces,” he noted.

Calling the masks “timeless,” the master smith said when the pandemic is over, the “collectible” items can be sold or held onto as “COVID-19 souvenirs” of times bygone.

