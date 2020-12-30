Turkish court issues detailed ruling on MIT trucks case

  • December 30 2020 09:01:54

Turkish court issues detailed ruling on MIT trucks case

ADANA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish court issues detailed ruling on MIT trucks case

A Turkish court on Dec. 29 issued a detailed verdict of prison sentences given to 27 people over the 2014 case of National Intelligence Organization (MIT) trucks stopped illegally near the Turkish-Syrian border.

In late October, 27 out of 50 suspects, including 11 members of the FETÖ and a former brigadier general, got prison sentences ranging from one year to heavy life sentence for stopping the MIT trucks in southern Adana and Hatay provinces.

“The first international step of July 15 coup attempt was taken with the FETÖ/PDY operation on MIT trucks,” said the detailed judgment issued by 13th Heavy Penal Court in Adana province.

The 722-page ruling said the incident - in which gendarmerie officers affiliated with FETÖ stopped a group of MIT trucks on their way to Syria, despite government orders to let them pass - was a planned organizational act by FETÖ.

The ruling also said that the incident was planned in meetings of FETÖ members in southeastern Diyarbakır and central Nevşehir provinces.

On July 15, 2016, FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen also orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey, leaving 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of Institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Experts raise alarm over mosquitos in summer if action not taken on time

    Experts raise alarm over mosquitos in summer if action not taken on time

  2. Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact

    Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact

  3. Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

    Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

  4. Turkey’s anti-virus measures yield positive results

    Turkey’s anti-virus measures yield positive results

  5. 'Hidden treasure' in Turkey’s Aegean town getting ready for tourists

    'Hidden treasure' in Turkey’s Aegean town getting ready for tourists
Recommended
Vaccine to pave way for face-to-face education, says minister

Vaccine to pave way for face-to-face education, says minister

Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars
Turkey, US agree to set up joint working group on S-400 issue: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, US agree to set up joint working group on S-400 issue: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkish soldiers in Azerbaijan for joint truce monitoring center

Turkish soldiers in Azerbaijan for joint truce monitoring center
Turkish president condoles with quake-hit Croatia

Turkish president condoles with quake-hit Croatia
Turkey’s anti-virus measures yield positive results

Turkey’s anti-virus measures yield positive results
WORLD First US Congressmember dies of Covid-19

First US Congressmember dies of Covid-19

A representative-elect from Louisiana died of Covid-19 on Dec. 29, the first member of the U.S. Congress to succumb to the disease.
ECONOMY Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

The expiry of long-term, oil-indexed natural gas contracts at the end of 2021 offers Turkey an opportunity to negotiate more competitive gas prices based on more flexible terms, particularly with Russia.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.