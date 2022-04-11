Turkish couple sets sail for world tour with catamaran

  • April 11 2022 07:00:00

Turkish couple sets sail for world tour with catamaran

ANTALYA
Turkish couple sets sail for world tour with catamaran

A Turkish couple has started a five-year-long world tour with their catamaran on April 10, with local officials bidding farewell to them in a small ceremony in the southern province of Antalya.

Özlem and Özkan Şahin got married in the province’s Finike district in 2014 and have been living in their catamaran since then.

Years ago, they had their first long journey during which they traveled all the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Mediterranean coasts from the northeastern province of Artvin to the southeastern province of Hatay.

“We have been working on this world tour for the last two years,” Özkan Şahin told Demirören News Agency.

“I am so excited; I have butterflies in my stomach,” said Özlem, his wife.

Within the scope of the tour program, they will keep sailing to the west.

“We aim to keep the Turkish flag flying across the globe during our tour,” the excited wife highlighted.

Mustafa Geyikçi, the mayor of Finike, who attended the farewell ceremony with a local coast guard commander, cut the ribbon and sent the couple to the open sea.

Due to a marine belief, the couple left their shoes at the port, saying that “one day, they will come back to Finike.”

Turkey,

TURKEY Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended

Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

    Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

  2. Akar suspects mines in Black Sea released ‘intentionally’

    Akar suspects mines in Black Sea released ‘intentionally’

  3. Zelensky: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

    Zelensky: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

  4. Turkey conducts anti-terror operations within rule of law: Erdoğan

    Turkey conducts anti-terror operations within rule of law: Erdoğan

  5. Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile

    Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile
Recommended
Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended

Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended
Ewan wins opening stage of Tour of Turkey

Ewan wins opening stage of Tour of Turkey
Turkey’s airports served nearly 30 million passengers in 3 months

Turkey’s airports served nearly 30 million passengers in 3 months
‘Forests burned in summer of 2021 replanted’

‘Forests burned in summer of 2021 replanted’
COVID measures relaxed in public sector

COVID measures relaxed in public sector
Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert
WORLD Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ’big battles’

Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ’big battles’

Ukraine is preparing for "big battles" against Moscow’s forces in the east of the country, officials in Kiev said, as Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce to end the war.

ECONOMY Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four with an up-and-down on April 8, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.

SPORTS Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bagged their 50th win of the season with a crushing 133-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on April 9.