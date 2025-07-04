Turkish cosmetics industry eyes growth in Australian market

ISTANBUL

Turkish cosmetics companies are targeting expansion in Australia, drawn by the country’s growing beauty sector and its strategic gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.

Thirteen Turkish firms recently took part in the “Cosmeet Australia” trade delegation in Sydney, organized by the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB) with support from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

The delegation aimed to boost exports and strengthen the industry’s foothold in the Australian market.

Participants met with key local stakeholders, including importers, distributors and retailers.

The agenda featured B2B meetings, industry presentations, market briefings and retail visits, resulting in 168 bilateral meetings.

Turkish brands showcased their innovative, high-quality and natural products, which attracted significant interest, according to the statement from the association.

Delegates also conducted site visits to distribution channels and retail outlets to assess market dynamics.

Highlighting the importance of market diversification, İKMİB Chairman Adil Pelister stated, “Australia offers great opportunities for Turkish brands thanks to its expanding market and strategic location. This initiative marks a key step in boosting the global competitiveness of Türkiye’s beauty sector.”

According to Pelister, İKMİB has already organized multiple global initiatives this year and plans to hold 10 more trade missions by year-end.