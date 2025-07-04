Turkish cosmetics industry eyes growth in Australian market

Turkish cosmetics industry eyes growth in Australian market

ISTANBUL
Turkish cosmetics industry eyes growth in Australian market

Turkish cosmetics companies are targeting expansion in Australia, drawn by the country’s growing beauty sector and its strategic gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.

Thirteen Turkish firms recently took part in the “Cosmeet Australia” trade delegation in Sydney, organized by the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB) with support from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

The delegation aimed to boost exports and strengthen the industry’s foothold in the Australian market.

Participants met with key local stakeholders, including importers, distributors and retailers.

The agenda featured B2B meetings, industry presentations, market briefings and retail visits, resulting in 168 bilateral meetings.

Turkish brands showcased their innovative, high-quality and natural products, which attracted significant interest, according to the statement from the association.

Delegates also conducted site visits to distribution channels and retail outlets to assess market dynamics.

Highlighting the importance of market diversification, İKMİB Chairman Adil Pelister stated, “Australia offers great opportunities for Turkish brands thanks to its expanding market and strategic location. This initiative marks a key step in boosting the global competitiveness of Türkiye’s beauty sector.”

According to Pelister, İKMİB has already organized multiple global initiatives this year and plans to hold 10 more trade missions by year-end.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

    Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

  2. Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

    Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

  3. Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

    Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

  4. Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

  5. Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

    Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police
Recommended
Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year
Slowing inflation fuels expectations of interest rate cut

Slowing inflation fuels expectations of interest rate cut
Foreign trade in Turkish Lira rises 34 percent in first half

Foreign trade in Turkish Lira rises 34 percent in first half
‘Türkiye profitable destination for global hotel investors’

‘Türkiye profitable destination for global hotel investors’
AF-KLM looking to acquire controlling stake in SAS airline

AF-KLM looking to acquire controlling stake in SAS airline
China tackling price wars that takes a toll on its EV industry

China tackling price wars that takes a toll on its EV industry
WORLD Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on July 4 said the army must draw up a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿