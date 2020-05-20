Turkish consumer confidence index improves in May

  • May 20 2020 10:51:16

Turkish consumer confidence index improves in May

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish consumer confidence index improves in May

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy recovered this month, Turkey's statistical authority announced on May 20.

The consumer confidence index hit 59.5 this month, an 8.5% rise from April when the figure was 54.9, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The index value is jointly calculated by TÜİK and the Central Bank of Turkey through the measurement of consumer tendencies.

All sub-indexes contributed positively to the improvement in the main reading as all going up.

Tracking consumers' tendency to save money over the next 12 months, the probability of saving index posted the largest increase. The index saw an 18% increase compared to last month to 21.7 in May.

The general economic situation expectation index went up 9.5% to 81.8 during the same period which shows that the number of consumers expecting a better general economic situation in the next 12 months increased compared to the previous month.

The financial situation expectation of household index rose 9.3% on a monthly basis to 79.2 in May, suggesting that more people were expecting a better financial situation in the upcoming year.

The number of people unemployed expectation index, a gauge of sentiment about the health of the labor market, climbed 2.9%, hitting 55.3 this month.

Consumers' assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.

The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

    Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

  2. Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

    Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

  3. Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

    Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

  4. False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

    False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

  5. More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory

    More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory
Recommended
Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea
Health minister warns of ‘butterfly effect’ of virus spread

Health minister warns of ‘butterfly effect’ of virus spread
Turkey, Russia hold 12th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 12th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkey freezes assets of two Libyan investment entities

Turkey freezes assets of two Libyan investment entities
Turkey, Moldova sign medical aid agreement

Turkey, Moldova sign medical aid agreement

Ankara condemns Greek Parliaments statement

Ankara condemns Greek Parliament's statement
WORLD New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school on May 20, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118.7 billion as of the end of March, official data showed on May 20. 
SPORTS Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.