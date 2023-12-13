Turkish competition board launches probe into Meta platforms

ANKARA

The Turkish competition watchdog has initiated an investigation into Meta Platforms over allegations of competition law violation by linking its two social media platforms, Threads and Instagram.

In a written statement released on Dec. 12, the Competition Board of the Trade Ministry stated that it conducted a preliminary inquiry into the claims that Meta Platforms abused its dominant position in the market by integrating Threads with the Instagram application on July 5.

Following a meeting on Nov. 23, the board found the evidence sufficient, and a decision was made to open an investigation into Meta Platforms, the statement said.

Türkiye has been conducting examinations of various social media platforms for a while due to a series of concerns, primarily on financial gain and crime suspects.

In a recent move to regulate digital copyright, the Turkish parliament's digital media commission head advocated for the immediate implementation of digital copyright law in a bid to secure fair compensation for media outlets in Türkiye.

Hüseyin Yayman contends that while in many developed nations, Google compensates media outlets handsomely for their online content, Türkiye's lack of such legislation leaves its news outlets producing content without remuneration.

His call for action comes on the heels of Canada's recent agreement with Google, where the tech giant has committed to paying around $74 million annually under the country's "online news law."

"Labor is sacred and should be respected... Unfortunately, there is a lack of regulation on this issue. Our copyright law is outdated, we are talking about a law that is 70 years old," Yayman told daily Milliyet.

"There is a social need to reorganize this. There is a need for people who produce labor and content on this issue."

In addition to Google, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)’s comprehensive 60-article judiciary bill to be submitted in the upcoming year will include regulations addressing high-profile accounts suspected of criminal activities.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, AKP officials emphasized that this regulation, affecting hundreds of influencers, is intended to accelerate the investigation process for those engaged in seemingly legitimate business activities but found to be involved in money laundering and tax evasion.

In addition to allegations of money laundering, the debate that gained prominence in the country extended to explicit content, particularly on TikTok, and the controversy surrounding income generation through such means.

In a presentation to the parliament on Dec. 7, Emir Gelen, the representative of TikTok for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, stated that TikTok officials, in light of recent events, have decided to reassess their policies and rules in Türkiye to align more closely with societal sensitivities.