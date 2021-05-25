Turkish Coast Guard rescues irregular migrants after Greek pushback

  • May 25 2021 08:45:20

ÇANAKKALE- Anadolu Agency
A group of 46 irregular migrants were rescued off Turkey’s western province of Canakkale on May 24 after they were pushed back by Greek authorities. 

According to the Turkish Coast Guard, the migrants were on a rubber boat at the time of the rescue. They were then referred to the provincial migration office for deportation.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

