Turkish Coast Guard rescues 60 irregular migrants off coast of İzmir

Turkish Coast Guard rescues 60 irregular migrants off coast of İzmir

IZMIR
Turkish Coast Guard rescues 60 irregular migrants off coast of İzmir

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 60 irregular migrants, including 22 children, in life rafts believed to have been pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek authorities off the coast of the Dikili district in the western province of İzmir on May 1.

Responding to a tip, Coast Guard teams located two life rafts carrying a total of 41 migrants, 15 of them children. These individuals were brought safely ashore.

Separately, the Coast Guard received a distress call from a disabled rubber boat carrying 19 migrants, including seven children. The adrift vessel was towed to safety and all migrants received assistance.

Following processing, all 60 migrants were transferred to the İzmir Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of irregular migration in the Aegean Sea. The Turkish Coast Guard's 2023 report reveals a significant number of rescues and apprehensions related to migration attempts.

Throughout 2023, Turkish authorities rescued a staggering 25,889 migrants pushed back by Greece.

The Coast Guard's activities extended beyond rescues. They also prevented 25,770 irregular migrants from crossing into Turkish territory and disembarked 4,962 migrants who encountered difficulties at sea.

In total, Turkish authorities apprehended 56,621 irregular migrants in 2023, marking an increase from 49,231 apprehensions or rescues in 2022. Tragically, the Coast Guard also recovered the bodies of approximately 20 migrants who perished at sea.

guards, rescue ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister
Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations
Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies
Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
AKP plans consultation camp after electoral setback

AKP plans 'consultation camp' after electoral setback
Türkiye reiterates its unwavering support for Palestines UN membership

Türkiye reiterates its 'unwavering support' for Palestine's UN membership
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿