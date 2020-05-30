Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers

  • May 30 2020 10:17:47

Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 60 asylum seekers on May 29 in the Aegean Sea.   

Acting on a tip, rescue teams reached asylum seekers who were on a rubber boat that was forced into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard.

The asylum seekers, including 28 Congolese, 23 Afghans, five Eritreans, two Malians, one Nigerian and one Somalian, were rescued off the coast of Dikili in the Aegean province of Izmir.

Women and children were among the asylum seekers, according to Turkish officials.

They were taken to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.  

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world. 

Greece,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  2. Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

    Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

  3. Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

    Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

  4. Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

    Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

  5. Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest

    Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest
Recommended
Coronavirus genome sequenced in Istanbul

Coronavirus genome sequenced in Istanbul

Racism still big threat in Germany: Turkish envoy

Racism still big threat in Germany: Turkish envoy
Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus

Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus
Turkey will not allow uncertainty in Libya: VP Oktay

Turkey will not allow uncertainty in Libya: VP Oktay
567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul marked at Hagia Sophia

567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul marked at Hagia Sophia

Weekend curfew begins in 15 provinces

Weekend curfew begins in 15 provinces
WORLD SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts

SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts

SpaceX pressed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA- a historic first for a private company- but more stormy weather threatened more delays.
ECONOMY Fatih on course for first Black Sea deep drilling

Fatih on course for first Black Sea deep drilling

Turkey's first drillship, Fatih, set sail from Istanbul’s Haydarpaşa Port for a drilling mission in the Black Sea, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on May 29.
SPORTS Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish basketball player İnci Güçlü inked a two-year contract with Barcelona’s women's basketball team.