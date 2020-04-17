Turkish city planning project to feed stray animals

  April 17 2020

KONYA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Konya Metropolitan Municipality is planning to launch a project to feed stray animals by collecting leftovers in the city and turning them into animal food using modern processing techniques.

Uğur Ibrahim Altay, the mayor of Konya, emphasized that they have carried out many pilot projects for stray animals.

Altay said the project will be an example to the world.

"Leftovers are of high nutritional value for animals. Very cheap and high-quality food will be provided to stray animals. The facility that we will establish will have a processing capacity of 10 tons of food leftovers per day.

We are planning to produce 2 tons of food on a daily basis."

He noted that instead of using mostly imported animal food, producing food domestically through the project will also benefit the local economy.

“Four hundred tons of food is consumed annually only by street animals at our municipality shelter. When our project is realized, our foreign dependency and costs will be greatly reduced in this regard.”

