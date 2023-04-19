Turkish citizens stuck in Sudan as clashes rage

Gonca Şenay - KHARTOUM

Amid the ongoing deadly clashes in Sudan, more than 2,500 Turkish citizens, including the survivors of the Feb. 6 quakes who moved to Sudan, are now in the firing line.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) raged in Sudan for a fifth day on April 19 after an internationally brokered truce quickly fell apart.

The U.N. stated the death toll had risen to at least 270 since the violence erupted over the weekend.

The streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has become the scene of violent and bloody clashes, while the Turkish Embassy in the city is on a razor-edge as one of the centers where the conflict took place.

On the one hand, the embassy is working to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens residing in Sudan, and on the other hand, it is carrying out diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire between the warring sides.

Providing information regarding the recent situation in the clashes in the northern African country, some sources, reached by daily Hürriyet, noted that 2,600 registered Turks who are engaged in several job fields currently reside in Sudan.

The majority of these Turkish citizens are from the southern province of Hatay, who settled in Sudan to do business.

After the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye’s south, some people from the Turkish province moved to Sudan to live there with their relatives.

Reminding that a rocket fired in April 18’s clashes hit the house of a Turkish family and their 2-year-old toddler lost her life, it stated that on the same day, two rockets struck the Yunus Emre Institute, a Turkish language and culture center building in Khartoum.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the severely damaged building.”

In the meantime, some Turkish citizens caught in the crossfire called for help through social media, revealing the seriousness of the situation.

“We fled from the Hatay earthquake and came to Sudan. My father is here. Civil war has broken out, we are in a really poor condition. Rockets hit houses, bullets shoot people. They are forcing people out of their houses, we need help. We want an evacuation flight for the Turks, please help…” said Dila, a Turkish citizen signified only by that name.

“We are stuck in Sudan; we need urgent help. Warplanes pass by, missiles are randomly fired at houses,” expressed another Turkish citizen.

Another Turk in the city stated that the clashes are getting worse day by day, explaining that he had to flee to the north of the city, without even getting his belongings as his hotel was quite close to the airport where the most intense clashes took place.

Both Turkish Foreign Ministry and Turkish Embassy in Khartoum called on citizens in Sudan to stay indoors.

The ministry noted in a written statement that they are closely following the situation of the Turkish citizens.

“The current security conditions in the country are not suitable for travel and it is of grave importance that our citizens continue to stay indoor for now,” it stated.

“In case of appropriate security and logistics conditions, necessary guidance will be provided to our citizens who wish to leave Sudan. Our Embassy and consular call center are in close contact with our citizens.”