Turkish cities reclaim public space for European Mobility Week

ANKARA

Cities across Türkiye are partaking in the celebration of European Mobility Week, an annual event held from Sept. 16 to 22 to promote sustainable urban mobility and healthier lifestyles.

First launched in 2002, European Mobility Week encourages communities to rethink their transportation habits and reclaim public spaces for more sustainable uses. This year’s theme for the week is “Shared Public Space.”

In the capital Ankara, the municipality prepared a series of activities to mark the week. According to the statement from the municipality, events will be organized by the EGO General Directorate, the organization that provides the capital’s public transportation services, including safe cycling training, theater performances and a “Car-Free Sunday” on Sept. 22, where streets will be closed for pedestrian activities.

EGO will be hosting a "Safe Cycling Training" session at the EGO Bicycle Campus, specifically aimed at women and children, to promote cycling as an alternative mode of transportation.

Events will include a “Young and Those Who Stay Young Walk Together” activity on Sept. 19, a “Bike to Work Campaign” on Sept. 20 and a cycling festival on Sept. 21 at Gazi Park, Atatürk Forest Farm.

“We are focusing on creating spaces that prioritize pedestrians and cyclists, promoting a cleaner and more active way of life,” a municipality spokesperson stated.

In the megacity of Istanbul, district administrations, including the Sancaktepe Municipality, kicked off the week with a variety of activities, such as gymnastics, karate and Zumba.

Due to heavy rain, the event on Sept. 16 was moved indoors.

The Sancaktepe Municipality has also scheduled exhibitions on environmental awareness and zero waste, along with climate change training sessions for schools and municipal staff.

On Sept. 21, an event will also be held in line with World Cleanliness Day, while on Sept. 22, the municipality will organize a public walk, led by Sancaktepe Mayor Alper Yeğin, to further promote the message of sustainable mobility.

The western province of Kırklareli also joined the celebrations, starting its activities with a Zumba session in the National Garden. The municipality will hold events throughout the week, culminating in a bicycle tour on Sept. 22.

Kırklareli Mayor Derya Bulut participated in the initiative by cycling to the municipality building from her home.

“Pedaling to a healthy life should not be limited to this week. From now on, let's set an example to our country and even Europe as Kırklarelians and put our vehicles aside and continue our daily life with our bicycles or on foot,” Bulut said.