Turkish chef to open restaurant with Ronaldo in London

BURSA

A Turkish chef has alleged that he will open a restaurant in London in November with world-renowned football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking at a conference on entrepreneurship in the northwestern province of Bursa, Burak Özdemir, famous by his nickname “CZN Burak,” pointed out that Ronaldo will be his business partner.

“We have restaurants in 11 countries. This year, in the 11th month, we are opening a new one in England. We will open it in London with Ronaldo,” he said.

“I was not going to tell this. It was supposed to be a surprise. But never mind, we are here together as friends,” he said while laughing.

Uploading videos showing him cooking and photos showing world celebrities holding his special pittas, Özdemir has become an influencer in a short time. He has 57 million followers on TikTok and nearly 33 million on Instagram.

According to Turkish media reports, the two’s friendship started after Ronaldo dined in Özdemir’s restaurant in Dubai on Dec. 29, 2020.

Özdemir announced Ronaldo’s visit in a social media post, saying, “The best player of the 21st century and CZN are together. We love you, bro.”

The business partnership allegations between the two first appeared in Turkish dailies last year.

It is the first time that one of the sides admitted the partnership in Özdemir’s speech in Bursa.