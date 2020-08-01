Turkish charity to sacrifice animals in 27 countries

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish charity group will sacrifice more than 30,000 animals across 27 countries during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Despite difficulties in overseas travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Istanbul-based Cansuyu Charity and Solidarity Organization plans to reach over 1.5 million people in dozens of countries to share the joy of the holiday, Mustafa Köylü, the group’s head, told Anadolu Agency.

With this year’s aid campaign, Cansuyu is prioritizing the most needy countries and regions, including Yemen, Myanmar’s Rakhine state, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Philippines, and Palestine, he said.

Turning to Africa, he added: “This year our teams from Turkey will be in Mauritania, Chad, Cameroon, Niger, Benin, Mali, Tanzania, Guinea, Senegal, Zimbabwe and Zambia.”

In the countries of Burundi, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Yemen, as well as the Gaza Strip and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, mass animal slaughtering will be done through partners, he said, adding that Cansuyu also has teams in Asia and Mongolia.

Additionally, he underscored the rise in donations for Eid al-Fitr, another Muslim festival celebrated this May following a month of fasting, and Eid al-Adha compared to previous years.

“This year, people are more concerned. There are official virus restrictions and measures and the short holiday of Eid al-Adha, which makes it difficult for people to slaughter animals. That’s why people are more willing to donate compared to years past.”