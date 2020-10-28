Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection

  • October 28 2020 11:57:43

Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection

Turkey's Central Bank on Oct. 28 raised the year-end inflation forecast for both this year and next. 

Turkey's year-end inflation rate is expected to hit 12.1% for 2020, up from 8.9% in its previous report, the Central Bank governor said in presenting the latest inflation report.

Murat Uysal said the figure will fluctuate between 11.1% and 13.1% through the end of the year with a 70% probability.

The upward revision was driven by the higher course of exchange rates, output gap, and food prices.

The bank also revised upwards annual inflation for next year to 9.4% from 6.2% before stabilizing to around 5% in the medium term.

The governor said the revisions are based on the assumption that there would be no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

As laid out in Turkey's new economic program announced by the government this September, the country's inflation rate target is 10.5% this year, 8% next year, and 6% in 2022.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country's annual inflation rate in September was at 11.75%, down slightly from 11.77% the previous month.

Inflation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands
Intl footwear expo begins in Antalya

Int'l footwear expo begins in Antalya
Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019

Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019
Economic confidence up in October

Economic confidence up in October
Tourism sector targets alternative markets

Tourism sector targets alternative markets
Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’

Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.