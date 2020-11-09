Turkish cartoons featured on new Inter Milan t-shirts

  • November 09 2020 09:34:00

Turkish cartoons featured on new Inter Milan t-shirts

ROME-Anadolu Agency
Turkish cartoons featured on new Inter Milan t-shirts

Under a new deal, t-shirts from Italian football club Inter Milan feature cartoons by a rising Turkish artist.

A post on Instagram his week showed Inter stars Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, and Arturo Vidal sporting the new shirts.

"Inter made me an offer,” artist Gökçen Eke told Anadolu Agency on Nov. 8.

“The offer [to work on] Inter's social media and products was like a dream come true for me."

"The drawings were shown to the Inter players. Of course the cartoons were submitted for the players' approval,” he added.

“Inter fans showed great interest. This interest pleased me and the club for sure."

Eke said that he admired former Italian goalkeeper Walter Zenga for his skills in the 1990 World Cup and became an Inter fan once he learned that Zenga played for Inter at that time.

His love of Inter led him to move to Italy. He established his own brand, Caricaturella, around a decade ago.

With his new brand, he "started to draw cartoons about the world and football.”

Eke said that after he drew a cartoon memorializing the tragic collapse of a bridge in 2018, football clubs started to follow him online.

For phase one of the project, he drew Inter’s Vidal, Martinez, and Barella.

Inter chair to wear t-shirts

Eke said that Steven Zhang, Inter’s president, said he would wear the special t-shirts every day.

"Perhaps this shows Inter's happiness with the project," he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey-US ties under Biden era

    Turkey-US ties under Biden era

  2. Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation: Azerbaijan

    Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation: Azerbaijan

  3. President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

    President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

  4. Turkish, Greek top diplomats exchange views on future talks

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats exchange views on future talks

  5. Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

    Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history
Recommended
Turkey warned Austria on Vienna shooter beforehand

Turkey warned Austria on Vienna shooter beforehand
Turkish police conducts ISIL ops in Istanbul

Turkish police conducts ISIL ops in Istanbul
Death toll from İzmir quake rises to 115

Death toll from İzmir quake rises to 115
Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake

Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake
President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

Stricter rules set out for contractors

Stricter rules set out for contractors
WORLD Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

Ex-Kosovo president Hashim Thaci is to appear on Nov. 9 before a war crimes court in The Hague to face charges stemming from the 1990s conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.    
ECONOMY Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkey's pioneering defense electronics company Aselsan has announced a €118 million ($140 million) export deal with one of its international clients for the supply of a defense system solution.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league

Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league

Alanyaspor has climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings on goal difference despite a home draw after Fenerbahçe suffered its first league defeat of the season.